WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nepal detains 10 people over illegal recruitment of youth into Russian army
The issue blew up in the Himalayan nation after six Nepalese citizens serving in Russia's military were killed last week.
Nepal detains 10 people over illegal recruitment of youth into Russian army
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers from the Brigade of Gurkhas march on the Parade Ground during a passing out ceremony at Catterick Garrison near Richmond. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 6, 2023

Police in Nepal have detained 10 people they say charged unemployed youths huge amounts of money for travel visas, then sent them for illegal recruitment into the Russian army, an official said.

Nepal asked Moscow this week not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army, and to send any Nepali soldier in its armed forces back to the Himalayan nation after six of its citizens serving in Russia's military were killed.

Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri said 10 people were in police custody after being detained over the past few days following tip-offs.

"We are discussing with the government lawyers about the case and will produce them to the court," Khatri told Reuters news agency on Wednesday. He did not say when they would appear in court.

Khatri said the detainees illegally charged each person up to $9,000 and sent them to Russia on "visit (tourist) visas", mainly through the UAE. They were then recruited into the Russian army.

RelatedNiger junta reportedly seeks Wagner help as ECOWAS deadline looms

"It is a case of human smuggling ... organised crime," Khatri added.

The detainees could not be i mmediately reached for comment.

Nepal, which lies between China and India, has asked Russia, which invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022 and has been engaged in a war since, to compensate the families of the Nepali citizens killed.

Nepali soldiers, called Gurkhas, are known for their bravery and fighting skills and have been serving the British and Indian armies after the independence of India in 1947 under an agreement among the three countries. There is no such agreement with Russia.

Millions of Nepalis are employed in civilian work — mainly as labourers in industries and construction sites — in South Korea, Malaysia and the Middle East.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us