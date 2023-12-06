WORLD
3 MIN READ
Four Rohingya killed, two injured in Bangladesh refugee camp shootout
Incident highlights growing lawlessness in the overcrowded relief camps in Bangladesh, which shelters nearly a million Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar.
Four Rohingya killed, two injured in Bangladesh refugee camp shootout
Bangladesh shelters a million stateless Muslims who fled Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown. / Photo: AFP Archive
December 6, 2023

Four Rohingya refugees were killed during a gunfight between two insurgent groups in Bangladesh, police said, in the latest sign of deteriorating security in the country's overcrowded relief camps.

Local police chief Shamim Hossain said on Wednesday that an hourlong shootout took place between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) on Tuesday night.

"Four Rohingya refugees were killed, and two Rohingya were seriously injured," he added.

Neither group gave immediate comment on the clash.

The RSO has been challenging the larger and more established ARSA for control of the camps since the start of the year, coinciding with a crackdown on ARSA by Bangladeshi security forces.

Violence has long been a fact of life for those living in the refugee settlements.

Police say more than 60 Rohingya refugees have been killed in Bangladeshi camp clashes this year, including women and children.

Struggle for survival

Bangladesh is home to around a million members of the stateless and mainly Muslim minority, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that is now subject to a UN genocide probe.

The dozens of squalid refugee camps housing the Rohingya have emerged as a battleground between rival armed groups who have used the settlements as staging posts for drug trafficking and human smuggling.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said Sunday it was "alarmed by the continuing deterioration of security conditions in the camps".

RelatedUN refugee chief seeks to mobilise support for Rohingya migrants

Malnutrition is also widespread, with the UN food agency saying a funding shortfall this year had forced it to cut rations by a third.

Those Rohingya remaining in Myanmar face severe persecution by authorities who deny them citizenship and access to healthcare.

The desperate situation both there and in the Bangladeshi camps has prompted thousands of Rohingya to embark upon dangerous and often deadly sea trips to Southeast Asian countries to escape.

More than 1,000 landed in Indonesia's westernmost province last month, the biggest wave of Rohingya since 2015.

Nearly 350 Rohingya died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings, the UNHCR has estimated.

RelatedProtests in Bangladesh camps mark six years of Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us