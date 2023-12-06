Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Threatens To Declare Independence if Trump Elected Next Year

The fire-brand, separatist president of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity, is at it again with threats to tear the country apart. During a recent interview, Milorad Dodik said he had intended to declare independence for Republika Srpska during US President Donald Trump's first term, but got scared and didn't follow through. But now Dodik warns, if Trump wins re-election next year, he wouldn't hesitate to declare independence. The 64-year-old Bosnian Serb leader has made similar threats in the past, but directly latching his secessionist aspirations to a US presidential candidate, who is facing a series of legal challenges, is something new. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.