WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Threatens To Declare Independence if Trump Elected Next Year
The fire-brand, separatist president of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity, is at it again with threats to tear the country apart. During a recent interview, Milorad Dodik said he had intended to declare independence for Republika Srpska during US President Donald Trump's first term, but got scared and didn't follow through. But now Dodik warns, if Trump wins re-election next year, he wouldn't hesitate to declare independence. The 64-year-old Bosnian Serb leader has made similar threats in the past, but directly latching his secessionist aspirations to a US presidential candidate, who is facing a series of legal challenges, is something new. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL DODIK / TRT World
December 6, 2023
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us