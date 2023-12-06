Brazil has rejected any use of force by Venezuela to occupy the Esequibo disputed territory, urging Caracas not to threaten its neighbour while reinforcing its presence in the northern cities of Pacaraima and Boa Vista as part of efforts "to guarantee the inviolability of the territory."

Celso Amorim, who travelled to Venezuela as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's special envoy last month, told the Reuters news agency that Brazil opposes "the use of force or threat thereof."

"I conveyed our very serious preoccupations," he said of his visit to Caracas ahead of a public referendum on the Esequibo. "Now, there are new facts that are still more worrisome. We'll not fail to transmit our concerns, especially in relation to the policy of no use of force," Amorim said.

The White House, which has been the focal point of criticism for its full support of Israel's invasion of Gaza, has expressed concern, saying it wants both the South American neighbours to avoid any "violence" or "conflict."

"It's concerning, we're watching this very, very, very closely," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the situation between the neighbouring countries.

"We obviously don't want to see any violence occur here or conflict occur."

When asked if President Joe Biden was personally following the situation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that "obviously the president is aware of what's going on."

Related Venezuela referendum backs claim on Essequibo region against Guyana

Dispute since 19th century

Venezuelans voted in a referendum on Sunday to approve the annexation of the Esequibo, which is also home to 125,000 of Guyana's 800,000 citizens.

Both countries, however, agreed on Wednesday to "keep the communication channels open" over their dispute.

Venezuela says the Esequibo River to the region's east forms a natural border and has historically been recognised as such.

It reactivated its claim over the Esequibo in recent years after the discovery of vast offshore oil and gas reserves.

The Esequibo has been in dispute since the 19th century when Guyana was a British colony. After failed negotiations between the United Kingdom and Venezuela, the issue was brought to trial. An international tribunal in Paris resolved the issue in 1899, but Venezuela says the decision was rigged.

Venezuelan voters were asked to respond to five questions in the referendum, including whether Venezuela should reject the 1899 arbitration decision as well as the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction.

They were also asked whether Venezuelan citizenship should be granted to the people — currently Guyanese — of a new "Guyana Esequiba State." Officials in Caracas said 95 percent of voters supported the measures.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague last week urged Venezuela to take no action that might affect the disputed territory, but did not grant Guyana's request for urgent intervention.

Kirby said the decision by the UN's top court "needs to be respected."