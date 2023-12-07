Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus spoke out against Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza.

"Today, Israel's greatest strength does not rely on its capabilities. Unfortunately, its greatest strength lies in the disarray and fragmentation of the Islamic world,” he said in an interview with Qatar's Al-Sharq newspaper on Wednesday.

In the interview, Kurtulmus discussed Türkiye-Qatar relations, inter-parliamentary experience sharing, Israel’s illegal attacks on Gaza, efforts to prosecute Israel at the International Criminal Court, the international community's stance against Israel's attacks and Türkiye's diplomatic efforts for Palestine's Gaza.

Responding to a question about Türkiye-Qatar relations, he emphasised that relations between the two countries are at an excellent level, based on friendship.

He expressed his belief that the relations between Türkiye and Qatar would set an example for regional countries.

"Maintaining these relations will be auspicious for both countries. These relations continue at a high and strategic level," he said.

Describing what the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) did in response to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Kurtulmus highlighted that joint statements condemning Israel's brutal attacks were published with the signatures of all political parties in the parliament.

He mentioned their efforts to reach out internationally for all kinds of humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

Kurtulmus pointed out that the stance of the Turkish parliament reflects the reaction of the Turkish people to Israel's attacks.

"The TBMM directly represents the pulse of the people," he said.

Regarding the international response to the Gaza attacks, he expressed disappointment that despite nearly 60 days passing since Israel launched attacks on the enclave, the reactions from Islamic countries and organisations have been insufficient.

"Unfortunately, the most painful aspect is this. People are following and condemning what is happening in Gaza with great sorrow, but unfortunately, effective steps cannot be taken. Measures to stop this enmity and barbarism cannot be taken," he said.

Kurtulmus emphasised that the roots of the current situation with Israel's attacks on Gaza should be traced back to the developments that led to them, not just the events starting on October 7.

He mentioned former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's statement about changing the borders of 22 Islamic countries and the subsequent events in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.