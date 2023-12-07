WORLD
3 MIN READ
British immigration minister quits after UK-Rwanda asylum deal
UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick he has "strong disagreements" with the policy and that it is "a triumph of hope over experience".
British immigration minister quits after UK-Rwanda asylum deal
Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, has been more outspoken on the need to tackle the arrival of small boats.  / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2023

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday saying the government's published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running did not go far enough.

Jenrick said in a resignation letter that the legislation offered one of the last opportunities to tackle the small boats crisis before an election expected next year and the government's plans were a "triumph of hope over experience".

The legislation needed to go further to limit the opportunities for domestic and international courts to challenge the policy, he said.

"The government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law," he said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he posted on X.

"I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the (House of) Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success."

RelatedUK, Rwanda ink new treaty to revive controversial deal on asylum seekers

'Profoundly wrong'

Jenrick was a close political ally of Sunak. In 2019, the two wrote a joint article with Oliver Dowden, now the deputy prime minister, backing Boris Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership.

A member of parliament since 2014, Jenrick previously served as a junior minister in the health and finance departments as well as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Over recent days, Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, has been more outspoken on the need to tackle the arrival of small boats on the southern coast of England.

On Tuesday, Jenrick said that people who arrived in the small boats were breaking into Britain and it was “profoundly wrong" for people to be entering the country in this way.

"If you or I crossed an international border, or literally broke into another country, we would expect to be treated very seriously," he told Sky News.

RelatedRwanda is a 'safe country' to resettle migrants: British interior minister
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us