An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the southern Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan early Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake, which took place at 8.16 am (0416GMT), was reported to be the Caspian Sea, according to Azerbaijan Seismological Service Center statement.

The statement said the earthquake took place at a depth of 68 kilometres (42.3 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in the capital, Baku.

So far there is no word on damage or casualties from the quake.