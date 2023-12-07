WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan to hold surprise presidential election in early February
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has surprised the nation by calling for a snap presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024.
Azerbaijan to hold surprise presidential election in early February
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during elections in Baku, Azerbaijan. / Photo: AP
December 7, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called an early presidential election for February 7, according to a document published by his office.

Aliyev decided "to call a snap election of the President of Azerbaijan" and asked the central election commission to ensure that the vote takes place "on February 7, 2024," the decree said on Thursday.

Aliyev, 61, was last re-elected in 2018 for a seven-year term.

Elections had previously been scheduled for 2025. A pollster recently said 75 percent of the population approves of Aliyev's handling of the conflict. Aliyev has ruled the energy-rich country since 2003, when he succeeded his father, Heydar.

In 2009, Azerbaijan adopted constitutional amendments that removed the two-term limit to the presidential mandate. In 2016, he appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as his first vice president.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us