December 7, 2023
WORLD
'Israel's right to exist’ 'must be recognised' for German citizenship
A new law in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt requires those seeking German citizenship to recognise "Israel’s right to exist" and to condemn any efforts "directed against the existence of the State of Israel". #Germancitizenship #Israel #Germany
