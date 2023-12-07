TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces continue to 'neutralise' PKK/YPG terrorists
Since January, the terrorist group has been behind 467 incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, and 1,435 terrorists have been "neutralised" through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers.
December 7, 2023

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 2,032 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 56 terrorists were targeted last week, a ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since January, the terrorist group has been behind 467 incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, and 1,435 terrorists have been "neutralised" through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers, said the official.

Border security

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures, 12,889 people who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since January 1, including 583 terrorists.

About 196,524 people were prevented before they were able to cross the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

SOURCE:AA
