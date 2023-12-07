December 7, 2023
Israel isolates towns in occupied West Bank
After October 7, the Israeli army set up more than 140 new barriers to block access to the majority of towns in the occupied West Bank. These new measures have exacerbated the daily suffering of Palestinians, now forced to take rough roads and travel for longer periods to reach their destinations.
