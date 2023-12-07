WORLD
Israeli army raids, seals orphanage in occupied West Bank
The closed facility used to provide services to approximately 200 orphan children, in addition to 470 students who attend the association's school.
Before leaving, the army sealed the association’s building with iron bars. / Photo: AA Archive
December 7, 2023

The Israeli army has raided and sealed an orphanage near Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, and seized all its assets and material.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army raided the headquarters of the Beit Ummar Association for Orphan Care in Beit Ummar town on Thursday, and seized the association's files, computers, and other material.

Before leaving, the army sealed the association’s building with iron bars, the eyewitnesses added.

The association's Director Youssef Abu Maria told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that the association provides services to approximately 200 orphan children, in addition to 470 students who attend the association’s school.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided and closed an advertising company in Ramallah city in the central occupied West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border operation by Hamas on Oct. 7.

A total of 264 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
