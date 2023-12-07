WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel blocks Palestinian ex-detainee's return to former school
Ahmad Salaymeh, 14, was arrested in July on charges of stone-throwing, grievous bodily harm, and property damage; he was subsequently released under a Gaza truce.
Israel blocks Palestinian ex-detainee's return to former school
Ahmad Salaymeh's family sees the ban as a violation of his rights as well as a reminder of Israeli control over Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: Reuters
December 7, 2023

Israel has said a Palestinian teenager who was among the youngest prisoners and detainees it freed under a Gaza truce cannot return to his former school in occupied East Jerusalem until at least mid-January after a period of probation.

Ahmad Salaymeh's family sees the ban as a violation of his rights as well as a reminder of Israeli control over Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Salaymeh, 14, was arrested in July, with police accusing him of stone-throwing, grievous bodily harm and property damage. An additional terrorism count indicated that he was accused of having attacked Israelis for political reasons.

The boy denies any wrongdoing.

Salaymeh was summarily released from pre-trial detention, along with scores of other Palestinian teens, during a Nov 24-Dec 1 truce under which Israel recovered almost half of the 240 hostages held by Palestinian Hamas fighters in Gaza.

After a week's recuperation at home, he wanted to resume his studies. But then the school informed Salaymeh's father that his return was being prevented by Israeli authorities.

'Suitable posting'

Israeli control is resented by many fellow Palestinians of the East Jerusalem, who want the eastern side of the city as the capital of their hoped-for future state.

"I am sad because I can’t see my friends and I am missing classes, so I have to study again, and I may need to repeat the school year," Salaymeh said. "I lost this year."

Israel's Education Ministry said Salaymeh would be kept from school at least through Jan 10, the end of the winter vacation, which begins on Dec 23.

"Pupils who are released prisoners will not learn within the educational system and will be regularly accompanied by a probationary officer," the ministry said in a statement.

Each case like Salaymeh's would undergo a professional assessment to determine what might be a "suitable posting" for the coming school term, the statement added.

Salaymeh said he wants to be a star student "so I can become a lawyer and benefit my country".

RelatedIsraeli hostages of Hamas give a new lease of life to Palestinian prisoners
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us