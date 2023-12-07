December 7, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye and Greece sign friendship declaration
Türkiye and Greece have signed a Declaration of Friendly Relations as part of their new drive to reset ties, following several years of arguments over issues such as maritime borders in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. The document was signed while the Turkish President was on an official visit to the Greek capital. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Athens.
