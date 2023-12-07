WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 17,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7
Two month's of Israel's relentless onslaught on Gaza has now killed more than 17-thousand Palestinians. In recent days it's army has targeted Khan Younis as forces push ever deeper into the southern part of the enclave where so many had fled for their safety. In the past 24 hours alone, at least 350 people have been killed there and 900 others wounded. The United Nations United Humanitarian Chief says Southern Gaza was supposed to be a 'cornerstone of a humanitarian plan that's now in tatters'. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Second Month of the war in Gaza / Others
December 7, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us