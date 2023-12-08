In pictures: Gaza continues to mourn as Israel rejects global truce calls
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Gaza continues to mourn as Israel rejects global truce callsWailing relatives mourn more lives lost as Israel bombards the length and breadth of the Palestinian enclave, killing some 350 besieged residents in its latest violence there.
Palestinians mourn as they receive bodies of their loved ones from the morgue of An-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza on December 7, 2023. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

Hundreds more Palestinians have been killed as Israel targeted Gaza major urban centres — 350 people according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra.

Rejecting global calls for peace and ceasefire, Israel has since October 7 killed more than 17,170 Palestinians and wounded 46,000 others. Thousands of Palestinians are said to be buried under the rubble of bombed buildings.

Four-fifths of Gaza residents have now been displaced, many of them several times over. Their homes, businesses, mosques and schools have been damaged, destroyed or abandoned as too dangerous in the face of indiscrimate Israeli assault.

US, Israel's staunchest ally, does not back ceasefire but in its strongest public criticism of Israel's conduct of the "war" in Gaza, has said there is a gap between Israel's declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties on the ground.

Here are some heart-wrenching images of Gaza's deceased and their grieving loved ones.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us