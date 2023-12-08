December 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Israel uses AI as a tool of ‘mass assassination’ on Palestine’s Gaza
A recent report exposes Israel's deployment of an AI model, described as a 'mass assassination factory' in its assault on Palestine’s Gaza, contributing to the high death toll of its deadliest military campaign against Palestinians since 1948 and indicating a notable increase in the targeting of civilian infrastructure.
