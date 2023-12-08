WORLD
2 MIN READ
Have Türkiye and Greece Vowed to Leave Years of Animosity Behind?
More friends and less enemies. That's how Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described his visit to Athens, where he met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders oversaw the signing of 15 accords, including one that will allow for easier travel between the two countries. Erdogan said he believed co-operation will lead to a new era in ties. The two leaders also signed a joint declaration to pursue what they called, good neighborly relations. Erdogan added that territorial disagreements can be resolved through dialogue. Greek leaders also called for bilateral trade to hit $10 billion annually. In what's already their third face-to-face meeting this year, Erdogan and Mitsotakis continued the positive momentum, after Greece became one of the first countries to offer aid following the February 6 earthquakes in southern Turkiye. So could this latest meeting really help both sides turn a new page? Guests: Dimitrios Triantaphyllou Professor at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences Yucel Acer Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University
ST THUMBNAIL GREECE / TRT World
December 8, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us