Have Türkiye and Greece Vowed to Leave Years of Animosity Behind?

More friends and less enemies. That's how Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described his visit to Athens, where he met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders oversaw the signing of 15 accords, including one that will allow for easier travel between the two countries. Erdogan said he believed co-operation will lead to a new era in ties. The two leaders also signed a joint declaration to pursue what they called, good neighborly relations. Erdogan added that territorial disagreements can be resolved through dialogue. Greek leaders also called for bilateral trade to hit $10 billion annually. In what's already their third face-to-face meeting this year, Erdogan and Mitsotakis continued the positive momentum, after Greece became one of the first countries to offer aid following the February 6 earthquakes in southern Turkiye. So could this latest meeting really help both sides turn a new page? Guests: Dimitrios Triantaphyllou Professor at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences Yucel Acer Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University