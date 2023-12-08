WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin Seeks Closer Middle East Ties in Rare Visit to the Gulf
While world leaders gathered for the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, Russia's Vladimir Putin was busy discussing oil prices in Abu Dhabi. The Russian president, on a rare visit to the Gulf, held talks with his UAE counterpart before he headed to Saudi Arabia where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Putin's brief trips came just a day before he hosted Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow. The back to back meetings has many pointing to Russia's latest push to shore up its influence in the energy rich Gulf. Putin and Raisi discussed trade, defense ties and the latest situation in Gaza where Israel's ground operations have intensified. Moscow has been openly critical of Israel's disproportionate response and continued US support, echoing many countries in the Gulf. Over the past year, Russia has stepped up its energy coordination with Saudi Arabia through OPEC+, with both countries calling for members to join their production cuts. So has Russia's influence in the Gulf grown since the start of the conflict in Gaza, and are traditional US allies rethinking the region's changing power balances? Guests: Abdolrasool Divsallar Non-Resident Scholar at MEI Chiara Lovotti Research Fellow at ISPI
ST THUMBNAIL RUSSIA / TRT World
December 8, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us