December 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seventh TRT World Forum under way in Istanbul
Our network’s flagship annual event TRT World Forum is back, and has once again gathered politicians, academics, journalists and members of the public in Istanbul to give voice to global issues. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the forum, and criticised media outlets that ignore the crimes against humanity and war crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza. Kubra Akkoc was there.
'Thriving Together' TRT World Forum 2023 / Others
