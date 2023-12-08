December 8, 2023
Vladimir Putin to seek fifth term as president in 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he will be running for re-election again in 2024 in a bid for his fifth term as president. Little serious opposition is expected, despite the human and economic costs of the war in Ukraine. Recent changes to the constitution could see the 71 year old President run for two more terms. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
