Türkiye's vice president has said that the country will keep pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, which has been pummeled for over two months by Israeli attacks.

"Türkiye relentlessly continues its efforts for a lasting ceasefire, unhindered and scaled up humanitarian access to Gaza, and enduring peace," Cevdet Yilmaz said on Friday at the seventh edition of the TRT World Forum, an event organised in Istanbul by TRT World.

Underlining that peace will remain out in the region until the Israeli and Palestinian sides come to a "just peace deal," Yilmaz said this would be possible through the establishment of an "independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He reiterated Türkiye's willingness to take on responsibility in collaboration with other nations under its proposal for the creation of a guarantee mechanism to help end the conflict in Gaza.

"We have not only responded to the flash appeal of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, but we have also mobilised our own means to send humanitarian aid.

"Upon the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, we brought some patients to Türkiye for treatment. We will continue to spare no effort to assist Palestinians in need," Yilmaz added.

Türkiye's regional, multilateral ties

Further underlining that Türkiye will continue to contribute to building a more equitable global system, Yilmaz said:

"The world may be fragmented, but Türkiye’s position is crystal-clear in working actively towards 'peace at home and peace in the world'."

He also voiced Türkiye's endorsement of regional solutions to regional issues.

"Therefore, while developing our bilateral relations, we also prioritise regional multilateral platforms," Yilmaz added.

While noting that Türkiye has had a role in founding several several regional organisations, including Organization of Turkic States, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, Southeast European Cooperation Process, and Economic Cooperation Organization, he said Ankara's foreign policy vision is "not limited to our vicinity."

Fight against terrorism

Yilmaz also emphasised Türkiye's significant role in fighting terrorism, which he said "constitutes the most pressing threat to peace and security in our region."

He said Türkiye has effectively countering terrorism "in all of its manifestations" including Daesh, the PKK/YPG, or Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 253 people dead and 2,734 injured.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Yilmaz also asserted that Türkiye will keep urging its allies and partners worldwide to take a firm stance on fighting against terrorism through collaboration with each other.

"We also observe that some of our allies, they prefer to work with some terrorist organisations against others. And we believe that, this is wrong policy," he said

Common values

Yilmaz said Türkiye has also had leading role in initiatives aimed at promoting mutual respect and shared values among different cultures and religions.

"Humanity is plagued by various scourges, including ethnic or religious hatred, discrimination, extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, while other forms of exclusion are also causes for concern," he said, adding:

"In addressing such widespread menaces, we stress the need for transparency, diversity, dialogue, and inclusive policies."

The Turkish vice president said resolving all global challenges would rely on "collective efforts through collaboration and effective multilateralism."

Türkiye works in collaboration with other nations to uphold its shared values and fulfil collective responsibilities in building an inclusive, equitable, and effective international system grounded in solidarity, Yilmaz added.

Pointing to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's mottos, "A fairer world is possible" and "The world is bigger than five," Yilmaz said Türkiye has long supported "the reform of the UN Security Council, the United Nations, and other multilateral organisations."

"Strengthening international institutions is an important aspect of this agenda. The UN must fulfil its global role to serve humanity," he said.

"With its rising capability, wide diplomatic network, institutionalised relations and political determination, Türkiye remains well-suited as a problem solver, system improver, and transformer actor in the region and in international affairs, at the turn of the Century of Türkiye," he added.

Yilmaz also mentioned Türkiye's persistence in its endeavors to bring an end to the war through diplomatic means and dialogue, with a commitment to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

​​​​​​​As the TRT World Forum unfolds, participants from Türkiye and around the world are expected to engage in comprehensive discussions on various topics, reflecting the event's theme of "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions."