WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour
Fighting has intensified in Gaza with dozens of casualties reported in Rafah, after aerial bombardments by Israeli forces early Saturday... In the past 24 hours, hundreds have been killed in Gaza, bringing the number of Palestinians killed since October the 7th to nearly 17,500. Of those, 70 percent are women and children, and over 46-thousand have been injured. Civilians in Gaza are facing dire shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine, and a growing threat of disease. Craig Boswell reports.
Gaza On the Brink / Others
December 9, 2023
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us