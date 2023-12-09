WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron accused of violating secularism over Jewish ceremony at palace
The chief rabbi of France lighting a Hanukkah candle alongside the French President stirs controversy, as Macron is criticised over violating the principle of secularism.
Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah. / Photo: Reuters
December 9, 2023

A ceremony to mark the start of Hanukkah, a weeklong Jewish holiday, at the Elysee has sparked an outcry in France, with President Emmanuel Macron being accused of violating the principle of secularism.

During Thursday's ceremony at the presidential palace in Paris, Haim Korsia, the chief rabbi of France, lit a Hannukah candle alongside Macron.

The scene, filmed and shared on social media, stirred a controversy, with politicians and others criticising the president as French laws specify that religion should play no part in the running of the state.

In her post on X, Socialist MP Carole Delga, who is also the president of the regional council of Occitania, said Elysee Palace is not a "place of worship."

Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah.

Adrien Quatennens, another deputy, also criticized Macron for hosting the event at the palace.

Yonathan Arfi, head of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), told Sud Radio broadcaster that organizing the ceremony at the place was "a mistake," and it should not have happened.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have backed the president.

SOURCE:AA
