US vetoes UNSC demand for Gaza ceasefire

The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 13 of the council's 15 members backed the draft, while the UK abstained. The US envoy criticised what he called a flawed resolution for not including a condemnation of Hamas. The Palestinian ambassador called the veto 'a turning point in history'. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.