December 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US vetoes UNSC demand for Gaza ceasefire
The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 13 of the council's 15 members backed the draft, while the UK abstained. The US envoy criticised what he called a flawed resolution for not including a condemnation of Hamas. The Palestinian ambassador called the veto 'a turning point in history'. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.
US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire / Others
Explore