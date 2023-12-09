WORLD
Abderrahman Al Zeghel , the youngest Palestinian prisoner released
“When I woke up, I discovered that I had been shot 30 times.” Abderrahman Al Zeghel, a 14-year-old Palestinian child and the youngest prisoner released in the Hamas-Israel hostage exchange, sustained deadly head injuries after Israeli forces assaulted him while he was buying bread in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, he now lives with “half a skull” and faces health issues preventing a return to normal life. Israeli law doesn’t permit the imprisonment of children under 14 and instead enforces house arrests as a form of punishment.
December 9, 2023
