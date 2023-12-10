Leaders and experts gathered Saturday for an "Empowering Humanity" panel which discussed collective action, health care challenges in Gaza and the importance of collaboration to address social crises and inequalities, at the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Participants included Michael Spindelegger, director-general of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD); Daniela Cicchella, temporary representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Türkiye; Chris Lockyear, secretary-general of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF); Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, a former member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and Fatma Meric Yilmaz, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent, among others.

Yilmaz stressed the need for global cooperation in facing natural and humanitarian crises. She highlighted the worldwide effects of climate change and natural disasters like floods, noting that through collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), aid can be delivered to distant places.

Lockyear noted that health care is a fundamental societal need and highlighted challenges posed to MSF's work by Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Gaza. Lockyear, assessing the interplay of climate crisis and conflicts, emphasised the need for local and international organisations to enhance their relationships with health ministries in various countries.

Role of youth in fighting inequality

Cicchella emphasised the urgency of humanitarian efforts and said there are 46 ongoing emergencies in 23 countries.

She stressed the need for collaboration with private sector organisations in addition to traditional actors in addressing humanitarian crises.

Spindelegger also emphasised the need to employ youth in the fight against inequality and suggested the private sector could contribute.

He said an increase in migration undermines trust and stressed the importance of presenting positive examples.

Ahmed-Sheikh, on her part, criticised the veto power of UN Security Council members and said it obstructs implementing a cease-fire to prevent civilian casualties.

She emphasised the need for collective action on issues like "climate injustice" and migration and said it is "crucial" for humanity's triumph.