Boycotts against Israel in US can be punished by law
Two months into the Israel-Hamas conflict, the boycott of Israeli companies and products has grown exponentially in the US, mirroring the increase in pro-Palestine protests. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions or BDS movement, which began in 2005 in the Occupied West Bank, has long been a tool for Palestinians to take non-violent action. But more than half of US states have laws in place banning such a boycott, something that doesn't apply in other countries. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
December 10, 2023
