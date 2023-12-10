WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN warns half of Gaza's population is starving
The World Health Organisation says the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is out of control, as Israel's army continues to push deeper into the south of the territory. Heavy bombardment of civilian areas continues, and the death toll has now surpassed 17,700 - two thirds of whom are women and children. 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, and are unable to access aid. Agencies say food and water are running out, with no relief in sight, as Israel has pledged to continue its assault, following the US' veto of a ceasefire resolution at the security council. Shoaib Hasan reports.
UN: Half of Gaza's population is starving / Others
December 10, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us