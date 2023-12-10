Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is favoured to win

The voting is underway in Egypt in the country's presidential election. Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is widely expected to win a third term. During his decade-long tenure, Sisi has faced two main challenges: the economy, and the threat from armed terror groups. While the security situation has improved, new challenges are taking hold. Obaida Hitto has more.