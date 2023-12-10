United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the credibility and authority of the UN Security Council suffered significant damage over the Gaza conflict.

“The delay comes at a cost, the council's authority and credibility were severely und ermined and the resolution is not being implemented,” Guterres said on Sunday about the previously passed UN resolution calling for more humanitarian aid.

Speaking at the Doha Forum held in Qatar, Guterres criticised the UN Security Council’s “resounding silence” over the war in Gaza.

“The horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7, followed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza were met by a resounding silence from the Council. After more than one month, the Council finally passed the resolution, which I welcome,” he said, but regretted that the resolution is not being implemented.

Guterres underlined that “there is no effective protection of civilians in Gaza.”

He called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

“The number of civilian casualties in Gaza in such a short period is totally unprecedented,” he said, noting that “the health care system is collapsing.”

Security Council's failure

The UN chief expected “public order to completely break down soon and then even a worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”

Guterres called on the UN Security Council “to press to avert the humanitarian catastrophe.”

He also reiterated his “appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.”

“Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it but that does not make it less necessary, so I can promise I will not give up,” he added.

The US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Friday that demanded an immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza as the death toll continues to mount.

Israel resumed its brutal military offensive on Gaza on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.