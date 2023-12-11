WORLD
Hamas 'committed' to the right of Palestinian people to self-determination
Resistance group calls for protection of Palestinian rights, end to Israel's massacres of civilians.
Hamas calls on the UN and international organisations to end the policy of double standards and advocate for justice in recognising the legitimate rights and just cause of the Palestinian people. / Photo: AFP
December 11, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated its commitment to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In a statement Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Hamas called for the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, an end to the massacres committed by Israel against civilians and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The statement emphasised the political, moral and humanitarian responsibility of stopping the massacres in Gaza and filing a lawsuit in international courts to try the perpetrators as war criminals.

Advocate for justice

Hamas has also called on the UN and international organisations to end the policy of double standards and advocate for justice in recognising the legitimate rights and just cause of the Palestinian people.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
