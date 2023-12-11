December 11, 2023
Hungarian startups seek to enter Turkish market
Economic relations between Hungary and Turkiye have seen a tremendous rise in the last two decades with exports from Hungary to Turkiye increasing from 61.1 million in 1995 to 2.48 billion dollars in 2021. Many Hungarian businesses see Turkiye as a valuable and growing market, as demonstrated by many startups interested in entering the Turkish business space. Emre Boz has this report.
Hungarian startups / Reuters
