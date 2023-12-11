December 11, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian factions, activists call for strike to support Gaza
Palestinian factions and activists called on supporters to strike on Monday to take action against Israel’s ongoing massacres in Gaza. Streets in the occupied West Bank were empty this afternoon, with all public life coming to a halt. Residents say it speaks to their solidarity with their Gazan brothers and sisters. Priyanka Navani has the story.
Solidarity Strikes in Occupied West Bank / Others
Explore