In pictures: Wounded Palestinians inundate Gaza's overcrowded hospitals
Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million are displaced due to ongoing Israeli invasion. UN states there's no safe haven from the bombardments. Here are the latest images capturing Gaza's newly-wounded and surviving residents:
Wounded Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al Balah, Gaza on December 11, 2023 [AA] / AA
December 12, 2023

Hundreds more civilians have been killed and wounded in Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza since the US vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Since October 7, Israel has killed 18,205 people and wounded nearly 50,000, while thousands are feared buried alive under the rubble of flattened buildings.

About 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee the Israeli bombardments.

Here are the latest images, some of them blurred, capturing Gaza's newly-wounded and surviving residents:

