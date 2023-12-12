December 12, 2023
Zelenskyy heads to US to release aid from Congress
US President Joe Biden is due to welcome Ukrainian leader Volodomyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday. Zelensky's visit to Washington, his third since the start of the war in Ukraine, comes at a critical time with a multibillion dollar aid package for Kiev currently deadlocked in Congress. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
