The Turkish Competition Authority has decided to investigate Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, based on allegations of violating the Law on Protection of Competition.

According to a statement released by the Competition Board's website, a preliminary inquiry was conducted to assess whether Meta Platforms Inc. had breached the relevant article of the law on the Protection of Competition, by connecting the newly introduced Threads application with the Instagram platform.

Following deliberations on the information, documents and findings from the preliminary inquiry, the Board deemed the evidence serious and sufficient, leading to an investigation against Meta Platforms Inc.

The announcement underscores that the Competition Board's decisions regarding investigations should not be construed as implying that the enterprises or business associations under investigation have violated the law, or that they are subject to penal sanctions under the law, or will be subject to such sanctions.

Threads, Meta's recently launched social network, positioned as a competitor to Twitter (renamed X), debuted in July 2023. Since then, the platform has amassed a user base exceeding 120 million as of September, attracting scrutiny related to data privacy and antitrust concerns.

Meta's imposition of contentious conditions on Threads users, reminiscent of those seen on WhatsApp, following its privacy policy update in 2021, has sparked questions within the digital community.

Privacy concerns

To access Threads, users must accept a privacy policy detailing the extensive collection of their data, covering health information, financial details, purchase history, location data, contacts and search history. The necessity of such comprehensive data collection for Threads' functionality remains a subject of scepticism.

Meta has disclosed receiving information from marketing providers and third-party entities, including app developers, related to in-app and out-of-app purchases, demographics and ad interactions. This information is confidential, with a significant portion of Threads' collected data used exclusively within the Meta ecosystem.

The policy permits sharing of content with other Meta companies, ostensibly for "personalisation", and to ensure "safety, security, and integrity". Third-party advertisers also gain access to the data concerning the location and interactions of Threads users, raising concerns about user awareness regarding data collection and utilisation.

Uncertainties in the EU

The Brazilian Data Protection Authority has investigated Threads' data policy, expressing concerns about the lack of specific purposes for personal data processing and the potential inclusion of sensitive user information.

Additionally, regulatory challenges in the European Union prevent Threads from being released, with uncertainties stemming from the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA designates responsibilities for gatekeepers like Meta, potentially impacting Threads' regulation and service offerings in the EU.

Threads' absence in the European Union is attributed to the impending Digital Markets Act (DMA), suggesting Meta's potential designation as a gatekeeper. The DMA's regulations on sharing and combining personal data still need to be clarified, leaving the status of Threads and its regulatory oversight uncertain in the EU.

Since November, Facebook and Instagram users in Europe have been informed that they must pay to use Meta's social networks to continue enjoying EU data privacy protections. Alternatively, they can opt for a "free" version that collects personal data for targeted advertising.

The "pay for privacy" approach is facing legal challenges. Zuckerberg has expressed his desire for a "public conversations app" for over a billion people, seeking to capitalise on Musk's tumultuous ownership of X, to transform his app into the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and politicians.

With over two billion users, Instagram hopes that its Threads spin-off will attract users, while X claims to have more than 200 million daily users already.