The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 5: The Annan Plan | Trailer
Years of negotiations have failed to reunify Cyprus, its history marked by persistent challenges in reaching a comprehensive solution. In 2002, a significant development took place with the introduction of the Annan Plan, a peace proposal put forward by then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots returned to the negotiating table with renewed hope. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series goes on a journey through the turbulent history of Cyprus– from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and decades of talks, uncovering the chapters of the island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions, and unyielding quest for reconciliation on this historic island. Watch the fifth episode on December 13th at 14:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 12, 2023
