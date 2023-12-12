WORLD
2 MIN READ
Asylum-seeker dies on board 'controversial' barge in UK
Activists and charities say 'this can no longer continue, asylum-seekers are human beings, many of whom have experienced the worst traumas imaginable through war, torture and persecution'.
Asylum-seeker dies on board 'controversial' barge in UK
Britain is currently seeing record numbers of migrants arriving by small boat from France on its south coast / Photo: Reuters
December 12, 2023

Charities criticised the UK government after an asylum seeker died on board the controversial Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge docked on the southwest English coast.

Dorset Police said they had received a report of a "sudden death of a resident on the Bibby Stockholm," while the Home Office said it was "aware of reporting of an incident".

No further details were immediately available.

The first migrants to be housed at the site arrived in early August, but had to leave following the discovery of Legionella bacteria.

They returned to the barge, which can house 500 people, in October but rights advocates have hit out at the policy, saying the vessel is unfit for the purpose.

Steve Smith, the chief executive of Care4Calais, said that the UK government "must take responsibility for this human tragedy".

RelatedAsylum seekers evacuated from UK residential barge amid bacteria scare

'Wilfful ignorance'

"They have wilfully ignored the trauma they are inflicting on people who are sent to the Bibby Stockholm," he added.

"This can no longer continue. Asylum-seekers are human beings, many of whom have experienced the worst traumas imaginable through war, torture and persecution."

Britain is currently seeing record numbers of migrants arriving by small boat from France on its south coast.

Almost 30,000 people have arrived so far in 2023 with more than 110,000 migrants having made the sea crossing since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018.

RelatedUK set to return asylum-seekers to controversial barge — report
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us