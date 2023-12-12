TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish comms director highlights media's role in Türkiye-Greece relations
Türkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun says that the adoption of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness marks the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations.
Turkish comms director highlights media's role in Türkiye-Greece relations
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun addressed the 2nd Greek-Turkish Media and Academy Forum in Athens via a video message. / Photo: AA Archive
December 12, 2023

The Turkish communications director has highlighted the media's responsibility for improved relations between Türkiye and Greece.

Addressing the 2nd Greek-Turkish Media and Academy forum in Athens via a video message on Tuesday, attended by Turkish and Greek diplomats, journalists, and scholars, Fahrettin Altun said: “We must develop a new approach in the field of communication and media, taking the side of truth against attempts to sever the bonds of Türkiye and Greece.”

Drawing attention to the media landscape that has emerged after the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, Altun said: “The events in Gaza have once again demonstrated how destructive the untruthful and manipulative media content, to which the public has been exposed, is and can be for humanity.”

Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Greek capital on December 7, Altun said adoption of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness marks the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations.

“We, the Republic of Türkiye, believe there are no issues that cannot be resolved with our close neighbours, such as Greece, with whom we share a common history and similar culture,” he said.

On the 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed during the visit, Altun said: “We are delighted to see numerous opportunities and prospects to expand bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields, including the economy, trade, transportation, energy, health, technology, education, and youth.”

Besides the signings, Greece had also announced that it will offer a facilitated visa scheme for Turkish citizens up to seven days in 10 Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us