December 12, 2023
UK government threatens Scottish leader after his meeting with Türkiye’s Erdogan
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai to discuss, among other issues, a ceasefire amid Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza. In response, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron threatened to withdraw UK cooperation with Scottish ministers. Here’s why.
