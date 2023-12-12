WORLD
Egypt’s Presidential Elections Overshadowed by Israel’s War on Gaza
Egypt's incumbent leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi is likely to secure a third term in office, as reports show a high voter turnout in the country's presidential elections. If he wins a new six-year term against the three lesser known candidates, Sisi's immediate priorities will be to tame Egypt's soaring inflation, manage foreign currency shortages and respond to his country's own security needs, due to Israeli attacks in Gaza. Sisi played a key role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the exchange of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Egypt is the only country apart from Israel to share a border with the enclave, which along with other Arab nations strongly opposes any Israeli attempt to push Palestinians over the border. And that threat on its already devastated economy has even had the IMF 'seriously consider' a possible augmentation of Egypt's 3 billion dollar loan programme. Sisi is among many world leaders who have long said that a two-state solution is the only way out of the Israeli war on Gaza. Could his efforts help bring stability to the region if he is elected once again? Guests; Mohammad Affan Director of Al Sharq Academia Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Egypt’s Presidential Elections Overshadowed by Israel’s War on Gaza / TRT World
December 12, 2023
