TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport reaches another milestone toward its Carbon Net Zero goal
Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport achieves a 21 percent reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification programme to Level 4.
Istanbul Airport reaches another milestone toward its Carbon Net Zero goal
Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe. / Photo: AA
December 12, 2023

Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport has reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe, thanks to actions in line with its 2050 Net Zero Carbon commitment.

According to a statement from the air hub, Level 4 means that the organisation's carbon management is aligned with global climate targets in line with the IPCC 1.5°C 2050 Net Zero targets and that operations are carried out with absolute emission reductions in mind.

The highest level is level 5.

Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a 21 percent reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification programme to Level 4.

Selahattin Bilgen, the airport’s acting CEO, said the mega air hub will begin generating its electricity through solar panel systems it will launch next year.

"In light of our goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, we plan to be the first airport to start generating all of its electricity consumption through renewable energy sources with our project IGA GES, which we will launch in the first quarter of 2024 and plan to complete by the end of that year," he said.

Airports Council International Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec stressed that Istanbul Airport is the first in Türkiye to achieve this success.

"I commend the entire IGA Istanbul Airport team for their efforts towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us