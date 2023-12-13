WORLD
UN holds forum as 36M people worldwide seek refuge
The 2023 UN global forum on refugees is being held in the background of a growing crisis. Experts say the debate remains focused on how to the balance between the provision of relief and security for displaced people while easing the burden on host countries. The UN says there are close to 36 million people seeking refuge outside their native lands and each of them should have a chance to rebuild their lives. Shoaib Hasan reports.
December 13, 2023
