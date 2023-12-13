December 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
British MPs vote in favour of Rwanda bill
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has won a crucial vote on the Rwanda bill despite criticism from some in his own party. The scheme aimed at flying asylum seekers who arrived illegally to the UK out to the African country has attracted controversy and been rejected by the Supreme Court. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood was at Westminster to see the result.
British MPs vote in favour of Rwanda bill / Others
Explore