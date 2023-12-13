WORLD
1 MIN READ
British MPs vote in favour of Rwanda bill
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has won a crucial vote on the Rwanda bill despite criticism from some in his own party. The scheme aimed at flying asylum seekers who arrived illegally to the UK out to the African country has attracted controversy and been rejected by the Supreme Court. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood was at Westminster to see the result.
British MPs vote in favour of Rwanda bill / Others
December 13, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us