TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye safely evacuates over a thousand people from Gaza since October 7
Amid Israel's continuous bombardment of the Palestinian people, Türkiye coordinates the evacuation of its citizens and facilitates the transfer of critically ill patients from Gaza.
Türkiye safely evacuates over a thousand people from Gaza since October 7
The evacuees firstly arrive in Cairo, then head to Istanbul, Türkiye. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
December 13, 2023

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza on October 7, Türkiye has evacuated a total of 1,047 people to safety, an official announced.

The evacuees, including Turkish citizens, their family members, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) citizens, were greeted by Turkish diplomats on the Egyptian side of the border crossing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said Wednesday on X.

They first arrive in the capital Cairo by car before heading to Istanbul by plane, Keceli said, adding that "The list of our citizens who are currently waiting for evacuation is constantly updated, and coordination is carried out with the relevant authorities."

"We aim to conclude the evacuation of all our citizens from Gaza safely and as soon as possible," he added.

Israel has bombarded the besieged Palestinian enclave from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

RelatedTurkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us