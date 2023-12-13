WORLD
Zelenskyy meets Biden at White House to push for more aid
Ukraine's President has reacted forcefully to a proposal that it should cede territory and engage in peace talks with Russia. The exchange came during Volodmyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House on Tuesday. As well as sitting down with his US counterpart in the Oval Office, he met with key Republican lawmakers - in a bid to shore up congressional support for a military aid package. Melinda Nucifora has more.
December 13, 2023
