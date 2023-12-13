WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 5: The Annan Plan
Years of negotiations have failed to reunify Cyprus, its history marked by persistent challenges in reaching a comprehensive solution. In 2002, a significant development took place with the introduction of the Annan Plan, a peace proposal put forward by then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots returned to the negotiating table with renewed hope. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series goes on a journey through the turbulent history of Cyprus– from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and decades of talks, uncovering the chapters of the island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions, and unyielding quest for reconciliation on this historic island.
The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 5: The Annan Plan | Trailer / Others
December 13, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us