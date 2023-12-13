WORLD
COP28 summit approves deal on transition away from fossil fuels
An important agreement has been reached at the UN Climate Summit in Dubai. Delegates at COP28 have agreed on stronger wording than in previous years on how the world must wind down its use of fossil fuels. The summit was extended by an extra day because of disagreements on the proposed wording on the future use of oil and gas. For many, the final document is still too weak, because it doesn’t mention ‘phasing out’ the use of fossil fuels, the main contributor of greenhouse gas emissions and global heating. From the summit, Reagan Des Vignes reports.
December 13, 2023
