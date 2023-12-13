In the quest for a sustainable carbon neutral future, an eco-friendly alternative to polluting fossil fuels is emerging in what has been dubbed “green” hydrogen potentially a crucial link in the clean energy revolution.

The most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen molecules are light yet dense in energy and, when combusted as fuel, emit pure water with no added carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses produced by fossil fuels.

However, hydrogen is often found on our planet as part of other substances, such as water or hydrocarbons like natural gas and oil, which need to go through certain energy consuming processes to obtain it in its gaseous form to be used as fuel.

For transitioning to clean energy, it is crucial these processes do not cause greenhouse emissions that contribute to climate change.

One of the main ways of producing such climate friendly “green” hydrogen in through a method known as electrolysis, in which an electric current sent through water splits its molecules into their constituent hydrogen and oxygen gasses.

Green hydrogen is only kind on the color-coded varieties of hydrogen fuel. One less eco-friendly category is so-called “grey” hydrogen, which is made from natural gas and emits carbon dioxide as a by-product.

Other types, like “black” ,"grey" and “brown” hydrogen, are produced from natural gas, black coal or lignite, highly environmentally detrimental due to their high emissions of greenhouse gasses and other pollutants.

Global momentum

Germany is one of the countries at the forefront, aiming to lead through the establishment and management of "green refineries," according to its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Türkiye is also close to completing its first green hydrogen plant in the northern Aegean town of Bandirma, led by the South Marmara Development Agency.

The global energy transition has been causing an increase in the construction of offshore wind farms, and Türkiye is eager to participate in this global trend by bringing know-how in this sector "before it's too late," the head of the country’s Offshore Wind Energy Association (DURED), Murat Durak, said last year.

A protocol was signed in 2021 between Türkiye and the Norway-based organisation Energy Innovation to train engineers and technicians to work at offshore wind power plants.

China is fast rising as a major player, forecast to account for half of a tripling in worldwide electrolyzer capacity for hydrogen production by the end of this year.

High costs

One major drawback is green hydrogen’s relatively high costs.

This is caused by a number of issues, including the comparatively low productivity of the electrolysis process, as well as the price of renewable energy sources, and the cost of building and maintaining electrolyzers.

That said, price varies widely depending on geographic location and specific project circumstances.

As the technology develops, economies of scale are realised, and renewable energy sources become more accessible, the costs associated with green hydrogen are projected to decline steadily.